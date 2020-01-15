CLOSE
Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
“Working Mom Wednesday” A Different Fitness Kick

Ladies in 2020 we have committed to taking our health back!!!  Today my guest Alana “shredder” Haskins of 9Round gives us a look into a different way to get fit – Kickboxing!!

Research has shown us that weight loss can be found through diet and exercise, so today we talked about both plus a different way to get toned and rev up that heart rate.  Listen in as Melissa talks with Kickboxing trainer Alana “shredder” Haskins about getting fit and eating better in 2020.

See the Facebook live interview:

 

 

