Public Hearing on Duke Energy Proposed Rate Hikes Rescheduled

A public hearing on Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike has been pushed back to June 3 because of security concerns, according to state officials. The company’s request to raise residential electric rates by 18% has already sparked frustration from many residents, especially those on fixed incomes worried about higher bills. Officials say recent threats against Duke Energy executives led to the decision to reschedule the hearing, delaying another opportunity for the public to speak out about the proposed increase.

Source: Duke Energy / Duke Energy