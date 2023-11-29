The Light 103.9 FM

On this episode of Small Doses with Amanda Seales, community organizer Richie Reseda dials in to discuss prison feminism. Richie Reseda is a social entrepreneur, abolitionist and artist delivering feminist programming to incarcerated men. Having spent seven years in prison for armed robbery, the Los Angeles native found his calling as a community organizer. Reseda […] The post Small Doses with Amanda Seales: Richie Reseda And The Side Effects Of Prison Feminism appeared first on NewsOne.
White conservatives are angry and just can't accept that the Black National Anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is performed at the Super Bowl.
The Florida Senate voted in favor of a bill to prevent the removal of Confederate monuments, which were backed by an open white supremacist.
This past Sunday afternoon a female shooter opened fire on the congregation of Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston which holds one of the nation’s largest congregations. The shooter was fatally shot by off-duty officers and a 7-year-old boy (her son), was with her and was also shot and is in critical condition. The […]
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "Talking About The Money Matters In Marriage "
As diseases continue to rise, Healthcare are crucial all around the world! Today we are highlighting the top HBCUs for Nursing School… The post Best In Black: Top HBCUs For Nursing appeared first on Black America Web.
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "The Secret To Marrying The Right Person"
This Black History Month, we want to celebrate and acknowledge the projects that afford black talent opportunities to shine. Viola Davis, the first African-American woman to win the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series, said during her 2015 acceptance speech: "You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there,"
Joe Madison fearlessly fought for change on-air, using his platform to tackle issues like police brutality, voter suppression and human rights.
Charlie Kirk whitesplained to Jason Whitlock that anti-Black discrimination could have been solved through laws instead of the civil rights movement.
Today is National Pizza Day – Friday, Feb. 9 and there are a number of restaurants and grocery stores offering pizza deals. source: WRAL.com Restaurant Pizza Deals Cicis Pizza: There are multiple Cicis Value Packs availavle starting at $20.99 including the Value Pack ….See all the option on their website. Domino’s Pizza: Place an […]
“50/50 Flip’s” Dedric & Krystal Polite Speak on Attainable Real Estate Investing & Generational Wealth
Dedric & Krystal Polite, stars of HULU's "50/50 Flip," drop knowledge on attainable real estate investing and growing generational wealth.
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "Make Your Marriage A "No Drama" Zone"
Chicago became an epicenter for gospel music and artists and composers collaborated with secular musicians who played piano, guitar, and brass instruments.
Griff Chats with His “Littles” From Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentorship Program [LISTEN] | Mr. Griffin
The Get Up Church loves the kids! Mr. Griffin brings his mentees (including four high school students) also known as “littles”, to the work to experience radio life and have the opportunity to interview live on-air. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Big Brothers Big Sisters […]
Video Shows Xenophobic ‘Guardian Angels’ Vigilante Group Attack ‘Migrant’ Who’s Actually A U.S. Citizen
The Guardian Angels group of vigilantes recently attacked a brown-skinned "migrant" who turned out to be an American citizen, and it was all recorded on video by Fox News.
The incomparable Karen Clark Sheard joins the Get Up Church to introduce her single ‘Send it Down’! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) After decades of success, she continues blessing the world with the gift of brand new music. Not only is she influential in the praise […]
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "The Key To A Successful Marriage: Communicate"
How does a kid from Akron, Ohio without a college degree become a professional super agent worth over $110 million? Rich Paul started as a personal assistant to Lebron James and earned $50,000 per year. When you mention Best in Black, Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul is the best sports agent.
As Black History Month unfolds, there's no better time to take a closer look into the remarkable contributions of African Americans that have left an indelible mark on our world. Beyond the familiar narratives of activists, civil rights leaders, and entertainment icons, Black culture intricately weaves itself into the fabric of our daily lives.
NC State’s Chancellor Randy Woodson is facing a possible “vote of no-confidence” following WRAL’s independent report on cancer cases among people who spent time in Poe Hall. The email, sent Tuesday (Feb. 6) by employee Steve Porter to the College of Education Coordinating Committee, also calls for a vote of no-confidence for Dean of Education […]
In a world of many legends and icons, there is only one Frankie Beverly. With sounds that have a proven ability to soothe and transcend generations, Mr. Beverly is a significant part of Black America’s soundtrack. The front man of the incomparable Frankie Beverly and Maze is the “Ambassador Of Soul” whose music can change […]
Backed by the renowned NY Philharmonic at Lincoln Center, famed composer Terence Blanchard covered his scores from classic Spike Lee joints.
Get ready for a week of love and companionship as the Wake County Animal Center launches its Valentine’s adoption campaign on Feb. 10. To make this time of year even more special, adoption fees will be just $25 for dogs six months and older and $5 for cats through Feb. 16. “The Wake County Animal […]
The Wake Forest Human Relations Council (HRC) is celebrating Black History Month by offering town residents the chance to recognize local African Americans who have made a difference enhancing and improving the quality of life in their community, family, church, business, organizations or other groups. From now through Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, the HRC will […]
It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say: Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP […]
The former State's Attorney for Baltimore was found guilty of federal mortgage fraud in a split verdict months after she was convicted of perjury in a two-pronged corruption case.
One of the beauties of history is that it becomes richer with time. As the black community continues to achieve and excel, the roots of our history grow deeper and stronger. This month, we tip our hats to a few film and television pioneers who have contributed to creating long-lasting legacies…quite literally.
Work in Your Favor: Travis Malloy Collabs with Fred Hammond, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and John P. Kee [LISTEN]
What’s better than creating a song with one musical legend? Creating a song with three musical legends! Travis Malloy, also know as “Mr. Millions. Billions. Trillions”, is blessing the Get Up Church with ‘Work in Your Favor’, featuring Fred Hammond, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, John P. Kee! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 […]
This February, check out the programs, exhibits, and historic landmarks the city has to offer that honor the contributions and history of African Americans in Raleigh, most of which are free and a few are even available year-round. Black History Month Events and Exhibits Black History Month 2024 February, Various Times, Cost: FreeJohn Chavis Memorial […]
Black Woman Shot By Texas Cops In Friend’s Home Is ‘Reminiscent’ Of Breonna Taylor Shooting, Crump Says
The police shooting of Eboni Pouncy by Harris County Sheriff's deputies is "reminiscent" to Breonna Taylor's shooting, Ben Crump said.
"Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations" is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top
Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell takes GMA! She’s talking PBS Special, touring, album, and more! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Straight from the Grammy Awards to the Good Morning America stage—quite literally—this gospel powerhouse does not skip a beat. She explains how she juggles performances, family life […]
NC State is asking the CDC to end its investigation of Poe Hall after WRAL found 40 cancer cases connected to the now-closed building.
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "The Role God Plays In Your Marriage"
Black megachurches frequently use new techniques to engage their communities, such as multimedia presentations, contemporary music, and outreach activities.
As Black History Month gets off to a great start, our chairwoman Cathy Hughes spoke to Inc. about the importance of culture here at Urban ONE.
It’s time for you to walk by faith and get out of your feelings. “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” (Proverbs 4:23) Everything you do comes out of your heart. It is so important for you to protect and to guard your heart because it is very easy […]
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together"
From 3D movies to the traffic light, here are every day essential items that you may or may not know were invented by Black people!
The American Heart Association held its Red Dress concert in NYC, including a special appearance by cardiac arrest survivor Damar Hamlin.
The Light is looking for The Triangle’s Cutest Couple! Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to THE FUTURE OF JAZZ featuring the NC Jazz Ensemble on February 17!
This Grammy weekend, Erica Campbell is soliciting prayers…not for a win, but to ensure she is making spiritual deposits everywhere she goes! Well, listen guys, it is a big week for me. It is Grammy week and for Grammy Week, every music business organization has an event, has a party, has a luncheon, has a […]
Legendary actor, director, and former NFL linebacker Carl Weathers has died. He was 76. His family released a statement through his agent to announce that he died "peacefully in his sleep" on February 1. "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life," the statement continued. "Through his contributions to film, television, the
While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died in our Black culture.
According to ALOT Travel’s compiled list of the 20 “happiest cities” in the U.S., 2 areas in NC managed to snag a top spot. A report by Gallup and Healthways that “measures the opportunities cities provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for their residents.” Metropolitan areas Durham-Chapel Hill -was recognized as […]
The King Family has announced that a public memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Dexter Scott King, will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The service will be held on Feb. 10th at 6:30pm and will be open to the public and livestreamed through The King Center Dexter King was the […]
Gospel powerhouse Christina Bell shares a bit of the journey that led to the creation of her latest single, "Still Holding On!"
Tributes have poured in for "The Black Eagle."
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "Excellence Works Wonders"
Musical ensembles and choirs at HBCUs continue to train the next generations of Black musicians, showcasing talent on some of the biggest stages in the world.
'The Amanda Seales Show' kicks off Black History Month with an interesting question: does the annual celebration still hit the way it used to?
Urban One is saddened by the passing of Joe Madison who was the host of 'The Joe Madison Show' on WOL and WOLB…
Republicans are attacking Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and calling to "deport" her after they misunderstood her speech to Somalis.
Local McDonald's owner Deborah Holder chats with Melissa Wade about how taking a leap of faith led to a life-changing opportunity for her family.
Black history month celebrates icons, legends, and history-makers that paved the way, and this guest is no different. After fourty years of telling us ‘I Will Survive’, she is finally showing us exactly how..for one night only! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Singer Gloria Gaynor discusses the release of an […]
North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is set to host an insightful series of events throughout February 2024 in Durham, spotlighting significant moments and figures in African American history. The curated activities by the C.A. Jones History Club and Earlie E. Thorpe History Graduate Association, in the NCCU Department of History, and the Department of Music will promise an enriching […]
You Can’t Win In The Beginning I have a panel that I have to do and the title of the event is “winning in the first inning.” I don’t know much about baseball, but I don’t think anyone has ever won in the first inning—or in the beginning. You can’t win until you get to […]
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "February Is for Love and Legacy"
The influence of actors continues to expand beyond the screen and back into our communities as they break down stereotypes and open new doors for the next set of stars by advocating for inclusion and equality.
The trial for the officer charged in the 2020 shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. began Wednesday.
Nia Long has been casted as Katherine Jackson in Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International’s Michael Jackson biopic. Read more inside.
Jason Whitlock Removes Interview Of ‘Antisemite’ Who Said ‘Jews Created A Plantation For Black People’
Jason Whitlock interviewed antisemite author E. Michael Jones, co-signed his antisemitism, removed it and pretended it never happened.
Kim Burrell is doubling down on her recent “let that mask work for you” virality. Though controversial opinions are keeping her name trending, Burrell is choosing to own her narrative! https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ttDsdgZIU/?hl=en Kim Burrell launches “Let That Mask Work Fuh’ Ya” merch “I was encouraging this woman to hear the voice of God, and not just […]
A statue of Jackie Robinson was stolen from McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas. Later it was found burned in a trash can.
The Durham Association of Educators organized a "sickout" due to the district's decision on pay cuts, closing 12 DPS schools on Wednesday.
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "Grace To Grow: The Impact of Excellence"
Jonathan Majors is turning to faith ahead of his domestic violence sentencing scheduled for Feb. 6.
George Floyd Criminologist: Minnesota Cop Accused Of Murdering Ricky Cobb Didn’t Follow Police Protocol
A criminologist and George Floyd case witness said bodycam video shows the Minnesota cop who killed Ricky Cobb didn't follow protocol.
Are You Single Minded or Marriage Minded? I always thought it was hilarious when people would say that after you’ve been married a long time, you start to look, act, and think alike. I don’t know if you do all of those things, but you do begin to join each other. You do begin to […]
Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Defends Deleted Racist Post Criminalizing Yusef Salaam, Exonerated 5
Mediocre white man Charlie Kirk doubled down on racist claims in a deleted social media post that Yusef Salaam and other Exonerated 5 members were guilty.
In recognition of Black History Month in February, Chatham Community Library will host a virtual film screening of Alice Walker: Beauty in Truth (2013). This program is free and open to the public. WHAT: Virtual Film Screening: Alice Walker: Beauty in Truth WHEN: Thursday, February 15 – Thursday, February 22, 2024 WHERE: Virtual Program (see registration details below) WHO: Alice […]
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "Grace To Grow: The Power of Vision and Mission"