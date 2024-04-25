Your List Of Weekend Happenings

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Here is a list of community events that are free and open to the public from our “community calendar of events” CLICK HERE to see more and to post your own free event.

FRIDAY APRIL 26TH

Calling All Women! Join First Calvary Baptist Church for our Annual Womanhood Weekend 2024: Worthy! (Psalm 139:14). Join us for three days of empowerment and fellowship.

Street Address: First Calvary Baptist Church 1311 Morehead Avenue DURHAM

Title of Your Event: WORTHY Womanhood Weekend

SATURDAY APRIL 27TH

Saint Augustine’s University

Student Care Concert – MarkYourCalendars Bring your lawn chairs to the University Quad next Saturday for a Free Student Care Benefit Concert for the SAU Community, hosted by the Raleigh Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and various community partners. For more information on how you can help RIMA support SAU, visit https://www.rimaraleighwakeco.org

Event Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Street Address: Saint Augustine’s University University – Quad 1315 Oakwood Avenue RALEIGH

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————

MOM’S Moment is an annual pre-Mother’s Day event that features women entrepreneurs who offer gifts and services that benefit mom. There will be live demonstrations and hourly drawings, must be present to win. MOM’S Moment is sponsored by Greater Works Community Fellowship, located at 1428 Wall Rd., Wake Forest NC, 27587. Pastor Gordon and Lady Voronina McKinney would love for you to join them for Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 am.

Event Time: 12:00 PM

Street Address: The Forks Cafeteria & Catering 339 Brooks Street: Wake Forest

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

ALZHEIMER’S SUMMIT

“You are not Alone-Innovative Approach to Support”, is our theme for this year’s summit! The statistics are continuing to grow. Every 66 seconds, someone develops Alzheimer’s disease. Over 5 million Americans have been diagnosed. This number is projected to grow to approximately 14 million by 2050. Alzheimer’s ranks sixth as the top leading causes of death in the United States. It is the only disease amongst the top 10 causes that cannot be prevented or cured. Raising awareness about this devastating disease is critical. In an effort to continue to connect and serve the community, St. Matthew Baptist Church has partnered with “The Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity and Heartland Hospice. Please join us this year for the 4th Annual Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Summit. This forum will feature professionals who will share their expertise to educate participants regarding diagnosis, treatment, care, support and resources. THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD IN EDUCATIONAL BUILDING – OLD SANCTUARY This event is free. Bring a family member or friend. Lunch will be provided. Register online at or via phone at 919.872.7647 or 919.608.1569. RSVP by April 15, 2024. Google Forms: Sign-in bit.ly We look forward to seeing you on April 24, 2024. Blessings, Pastor, Reverend Dr. Ronald E. Avery Juanita Jones-Hall SMBC Health Ministry

Event Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Street Address: St. Matthew Baptist Church 5410 Louisburg Road Raleigh

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Faith + Fashion Beautiful Rose Club and Sajae Boutique is excited to present this event to the community. We will be discussing faith talk, fashion tips for young ladies, food, fun and more. This event is FREE!! Must register by April 15th to attend. Check our website for more details http://www.beautifulroseclub.com

Event Time: 11am-2pm

Street Address: Sajae Boutique 5959 Triangle Town Blvd Suite 216 RALEIGH

SUNDAY APRIL 28TH

GETG Spring Fling – Community Fun Day

Event Time: 1:30- 4:30

Street Address: Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace – 2722 East Main St DURHAM