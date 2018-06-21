Download The Light NC Mobile App!

CLOSE
Download The Light NC App from your the Apple App Store or the Google Play App Store now for exclusive ticket giveaways, contests, and even talk directly with the jocks on air.

Go to your respective app store, search The Light NC, and download the app!

Or just click the links below.

Click For Apple

Click For Android

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO LISTEN WITH ALEXA

ALEXA Raleigh

Source: Radio One / Radio One

