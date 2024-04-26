EXCLUSIVE: James Fortune – “For A Long Time (Live)” [VIDEO PREMIERE]

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

James Fortune’s got a lot to celebrate. This year marks 20 years in music industry for the gospel mastermind who is commemorating the time with new music and an anniversary concert. He’s also giving Elev8 readers an exclusive look at the music video for his new single, “For A Long Time (Live).”

“For A Long Time (Live),” which speaks to the lengths of how good God’s been, is a fitting intro to the celebration scheduled to unfold tonight at the Lighthouse Church in Houston. The event, hosted my Pastor Keon and Shaunie Henderson, will include performances by Isaac Carree, Zacardi Cortez, Lisa Knowles and more who have been instrumental in Fortune’s music releases over the past two decades. The song comes from Fortune’s 12th album, My Life, slated to release under his FIYA World label on July 15.

The upcoming album, birthed out of a challenging time for Fortune, consists of nine songs including “Never Let Me Down,” originally released in 2021 during the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic — a time of uncertainty for the world.

“I believe that what comes from the heart reaches the heart,” he says. “So I began to write songs out of my own life, dealing with pressure and battling depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. The song ‘My Life’ especially resonated with me. When I began to work on the rest of the project, everything was drawing me back to this song. That’s what led me to call the entire album ‘My Life.’”

Fortune hopes his latest body of work inspires listeners to “realize that their life has meaning, it has purpose. Even after painful experiences, their life is not over. One season of their life doesn’t have to define their lifetime. People have a way of making you feel meaningless and unimportant, and wonder whether you are no longer good enough. Sometimes we suppress these thoughts and never deal with them, and it ends up becoming something that pulls us down and stops us from dreaming.”

“For A Long Time (Live)” shares that exact sentiment. Check it out below.

