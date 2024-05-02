Listen Live
Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

| 05.02.24
Marvin Sapp

Source: Press / Blackamericaweb.com

Melissa Wade talks to Bishop Marvin Sapp about the Mother’s Day Celebration concert that is coming to Fayetteville’s Crown Arena on the Friday before Mother’s Day!!!

 

Bishop Sapp will be with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Clark Sisters and Jekalyn Carr for a Mother’s Day concert hosted by comedian Jonthan Slocumb. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com

… brought to you by Wash Entertainment

