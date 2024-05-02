Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

Melissa Wade talks to Bishop Marvin Sapp about the Mother’s Day Celebration concert that is coming to Fayetteville’s Crown Arena on the Friday before Mother’s Day!!!
Bishop Sapp will be with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Clark Sisters and Jekalyn Carr for a Mother’s Day concert hosted by comedian Jonthan Slocumb. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com
… brought to you by Wash Entertainment
-
Mandisa, Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Former "American Idol" Contestant, Passes Away At 47
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today
-
Gospel Music Haus and Museum: A New Gospel Museum Is Headed To Houston
-
Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]