“Family, listen…not only is he good, but he looks good…[he] came through it,” Darelene said, “[he] looks like he’s well and healed…we don’t get to call victory until we go through a war!”
“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin” (Heb. 4:15).
“I know [the scripture Hebrew 4:15] to be the truth! We just can’t give up on who God is [to] us…there’s a testimony on the other side,” John explained.
God is good, all the time!
Listen to John P. Kee’s Project ‘Tribute To A Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One’
Catch The Nightly Spirit with Darlene each and every weekday night 7-11pm EST!
The post John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit appeared first on Black America Web.
