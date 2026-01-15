Listen Live
Listen To The Light 103.9 On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Published on January 15, 2026

Did you know that The Light 103.9 is now on your Amazon Alexa and Echo? Yes, that’s right. You can now listen to us on your home speaker. But do you know how to get your favorite soulful gospel and praise and worship tunes from The Light on your Amazon device? It’s simple!

  1. Download the Alexa App
  2. Open your Alexa App
  3. Say “Hey Alexa/Echo play THE LIGHT 1-0-3-9  skill.”
  4. Say “Hey Alexa/Echo play THE LIGHT 1-0-3-9.”

