Happening on June 12th -13th is the Urban Reformation Conference 2026 presented by Vision Church in Raleigh, NC.



The theme this year is Reforming Our Approach to Evangelism, Discipleship, and Culture

During this two-day equipping experience, attendees will hear from featured speakers including Pastor Jerome Gay, Preston Perry, Kevin Betton, and Christian Hip-Hop artist KB.



This conference calls to reclaim a biblical, Christ-centered vision for the Church—one that prioritizes faithful evangelism, intentional discipleship, and doctrinal clarity. Be ready to develop, disciple, and deploy.

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For specific conference questions, email urc@visionrdu.com