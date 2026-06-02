- Date/time: Jun 12 to Jun 13
- Venue: Vision Church
- Address: 5808 Departure Drive, Raleigh, NC, 27616
- Web: https://visionrdu.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3490491
Happening on June 12th -13th is the Urban Reformation Conference 2026 presented by Vision Church in Raleigh, NC.
The theme this year is Reforming Our Approach to Evangelism, Discipleship, and Culture
During this two-day equipping experience, attendees will hear from featured speakers including Pastor Jerome Gay, Preston Perry, Kevin Betton, and Christian Hip-Hop artist KB.
This conference calls to reclaim a biblical, Christ-centered vision for the Church—one that prioritizes faithful evangelism, intentional discipleship, and doctrinal clarity. Be ready to develop, disciple, and deploy.
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For specific conference questions, email urc@visionrdu.com
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