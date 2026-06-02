Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Urban Reformation Conference

Presented by Vision Church

Add to Calendar

Urban Reformation Conference

Happening on June 12th -13th is the Urban Reformation Conference 2026 presented by Vision Church in Raleigh, NC.


The theme this year is Reforming Our Approach to Evangelism, Discipleship, and Culture
During this two-day equipping experience, attendees will hear from featured speakers including Pastor Jerome Gay, Preston Perry, Kevin Betton, and Christian Hip-Hop artist KB.


This conference calls to reclaim a biblical, Christ-centered vision for the Church—one that prioritizes faithful evangelism, intentional discipleship, and doctrinal clarity. Be ready to develop, disciple, and deploy.
———————-
For specific conference questions, email urc@visionrdu.com

Urban Reformation Conference
Source: Vision Church RDU / Vision Church
More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close