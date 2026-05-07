Nia Allen, MAJOR. Share Hope-Filled Message in “Just You Wait”

Gospel artists Nia Allen and MAJOR. brought warmth, humor and a timely word of encouragement to Melissa Wade’s show on The Light 103.9 as they discussed their new collaboration, “Just You Wait.”

The song, Allen said, was born from a long friendship and a shared desire to lift people who are still waiting on prayers to be answered. Allen told Wade that she and MAJOR. have known each other since their days at Berklee College of Music and had always wanted to record together.

“We’ve always wanted to do a song together, but we just felt like this is the time to do it,” Allen said. “I want to do a song about hope. I want to bring hope to the world.”

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That hope sits at the heart of “Just You Wait,” which Allen described as “a universal hope anthem” rooted in Galatians 6:9.

The message, she said, is simple but needed: “We want to encourage them to keep going.”

For MAJOR., the song hits close to home. Speaking candidly about seasons of delay and expectation, he said waiting is part of his own faith journey.

“I am clear that the wait is a part of the story, but I am also clear and honest that it ain’t always easy,” he said. “I know what it’s like to feel that hurry up and wait.”

Still, both artists said waiting does not have to steal joy. MAJOR. offered one of the interview’s strongest takeaways when he said, “In the waiting you can still choose joy.”

He added that joy is not only for the breakthrough moment but also for the struggle before it.

“I’m not waiting for my problems or my circumstance to dictate if I’m going to have joy anyway,” he said.

Allen echoed that thought, saying faith requires people to remember what God has already done.

“If he’s done it before, he will certainly do it again,” she said.

The pair also shared excitement about the song’s video, which quickly passed 1 million views. Allen said the visual captures a journey from prayer to promise, showing people what it looks like to keep moving while they wait.

With heartfelt testimony, easy chemistry, and a message built for hard times, Allen and MAJOR. made one thing clear on The Light 103.9: hope is still alive, and “Just You Wait” is meant to remind listeners not to give up.