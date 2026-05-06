Upcoming College Graduations Happening This Weekend in the Triangle

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Graduation week is here, and the Triangle is getting ready for one of its busiest and most meaningful weekends of the year. Across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and nearby communities, thousands of students will walk the stage, hear from high-profile speakers, and celebrate years of hard work with family and friends.

This guide to Triangle area graduations covers the major college commencement ceremonies happening this week in and around the region. You’ll find dates, times, locations, speakers, class sizes where available, and practical details for guests. If you’re heading to a ceremony, or just planning to avoid the extra traffic, this roundup will help you prepare.

What to expect during Triangle area graduations this week

Graduation weekend brings more than caps and gowns. It also means fuller hotels, heavier traffic, busier parking lots, and crowded restaurants across the Triangle. Families are coming in from all over the country to celebrate graduates from public universities, private colleges, law schools, and community colleges.

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Several schools are also enforcing venue rules for bags, seating, tickets, and parking. Many ceremonies include clear bag policies, shuttle service, or digital ticket requirements. Checking details before you leave home can save time and stress.

Below is a breakdown of this week’s biggest college commencement ceremonies in the Triangle area and nearby.

NC State graduation

NC State University commencement details

One of the largest events of the weekend is the NC State graduation ceremony.

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Location: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh Speaker: Harry Sideris, Duke Energy CEO and NC State alumnus

NC State will confer 7,808 degrees, making it one of the region’s biggest graduation ceremonies this week. That total includes:

5,000 bachelor’s degrees

1,773 master’s degrees

338 doctoral degrees

91 associate degrees

What guests should know for NC State graduation

The stadium opens at 8 a.m. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests should expect heavy traffic around the stadium area.

NC State is also enforcing a clear bag policy. Clear bags must be smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Small clutch bags and diaper bags are allowed under the school’s stated exceptions.

For many families in the area, NC State graduation is a major local event, so arriving early is a smart move.

UNC Chapel Hill commencement

UNC Chapel Hill commencement details

The UNC Chapel Hill commencement ceremony is set for Saturday evening in Chapel Hill.

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill Speaker: Eric Church, country music star and North Carolina native

UNC will confer 7,183 degrees this spring. That includes:

4,453 bachelor’s degrees

1,608 master’s degrees

981 doctoral degrees

Eric Church is expected to draw plenty of interest, adding extra excitement to an already high-profile event.

What guests should know for UNC Chapel Hill commencement

Gates open at 6 p.m. Only clear bags are permitted. Parking locations with shuttle service include:

Bowles Lot

Cardinal Deck

Jackson Deck

Manning Lot

Williamson Lot

Friday Center park-and-ride

Because UNC Chapel Hill commencement happens in the evening, families should allow extra time for traffic and parking near campus.

Duke University graduation

Duke University commencement details

The Duke University graduation ceremony takes place Sunday morning in Durham.

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Location: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham Speaker: Amy Hood, Microsoft executive vice president and chief financial officer

Duke will award nearly 7,000 degrees across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. Of those, 1,785 are bachelor’s degrees.

What guests should know for Duke University graduation

Guests must have digital tickets to enter the stadium. Seating is general admission.

Bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches are not allowed. The main parking location is Science Drive Parking Garage, and shuttles will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Duke University graduation ceremony is always a major draw in Durham, so guests should plan for a busy campus.

NC Central University commencement ceremonies

NC Central graduation schedule

North Carolina Central University is holding several ceremonies over two days.

Friday, May 8 at 9 a.m. — Graduate, professional, and doctoral students

— Graduate, professional, and doctoral students Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m. — College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities

— College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m. — College of Health & Sciences, School of Education, and School of Business

— College of Health & Sciences, School of Education, and School of Business Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena, Durham

NC Central commencement speakers

Each ceremony will feature a different speaker:

Friday: Rev. Gwendolyn Elizabeth Boyd

Rev. Gwendolyn Elizabeth Boyd Saturday morning: Dena King, former U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina

Dena King, former U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Saturday afternoon: Ray Lewis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and author

What guests should know for NC Central commencement

A clear bag policy is in place. Clear bags must be smaller than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, with limited exceptions for small clutches and medically necessary or child care items.

With three separate college commencement ceremonies, NC Central’s campus area will stay active throughout the weekend.

Shaw University graduation

Shaw University commencement details

Shaw University’s ceremony adds another major event to Raleigh’s busy Saturday schedule.

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Raleigh Convention Center

Raleigh Convention Center Speaker: Edwina Dickerson, actress, author, and nonprofit cofounder

What guests should know for Shaw University graduation

Tickets are not required. Guests can park in the McLaurin parking deck on Lenoir Street. The venue opens at 8 a.m.

Signs and noisemakers are not permitted, so guests should keep celebrations simple and venue-friendly.

Meredith College commencement

Meredith College graduation details

Meredith College will celebrate graduates on campus in Raleigh.

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Location: Johnson Hall Courtyard

Johnson Hall Courtyard Speaker: Valerie Bauerlein, author and Wall Street Journal reporter

What guests should know for Meredith College commencement

Tickets are required, and each student receives five guest tickets. Guests may park in most campus lots except Lots 1, 12, and 18, along with Main Campus Drive restrictions.

Posters and balloons are not allowed at the ceremony.

William Peace University graduation

William Peace University commencement details

William Peace University will also hold its ceremony in Raleigh this weekend.

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Location: Main Lawn, Raleigh

Main Lawn, Raleigh Speaker: Orage Quarles III, former News & Observer publisher and former university trustee

The university will confer:

119 bachelor of arts degrees

bachelor of arts degrees 31 bachelor of science degrees

bachelor of science degrees 29 bachelor of science in nursing degrees

What guests should know for William Peace University graduation

The lawn opens at 7 a.m., and tickets are not required. Each graduate may bring five guests. Parking is available on Delway Street, in the gravel lot, and in public parking decks on North Salisbury Street.

Campbell Law and Campbell University graduations

Campbell has multiple ceremonies this week, including one in Raleigh that is especially relevant for Triangle families.

Campbell University School of Law

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, Memorial Auditorium, Raleigh

Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, Memorial Auditorium, Raleigh Speaker: Sen. Thom Tillis

Sen. Thom Tillis Tickets: Required

Other Campbell University graduation ceremonies

Campbell University is also holding additional ceremonies in Buies Creek:

School of Osteopathic Medicine: Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences: Friday, May 8 at 3 p.m.

Friday, May 8 at 3 p.m. Divinity School: Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. College of Arts and Sciences: Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m. Business, Education & Human Sciences, and Engineering: Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m.

Most of these ceremonies do not require tickets, though venue-specific policies still apply. Campbell also has a clear bag policy and prohibited item list for on-campus ceremonies.

Wake Tech graduation ceremonies

Wake Technical Community College commencement details

Wake Tech will hold four ceremonies in one day.

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Times: 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. Location: Conlon Hall, Scott Northern Wake Campus

Conlon Hall, Scott Northern Wake Campus Degrees conferred: Nearly 1,000 associate degrees

Each ceremony will feature a different student speaker.

For local families, Wake Tech’s commencements are an important part of this week’s Triangle area graduations, especially for first-generation college graduates and career-track students entering the workforce.

Fayetteville State University graduation nearby

While not in the Triangle proper, Fayetteville State University may matter to regional readers traveling across central North Carolina for graduation events.

Fayetteville State University commencement details

Graduate Commencement: Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10 a.m. Location: Felton J. Capel Arena, Fayetteville

Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10 a.m. Undergraduate Commencement: Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 9 a.m. Location: Crown Coliseum, Fayetteville

Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are not required for either ceremony. Both venues have clear bag policies, and overflow parking or accessible parking arrangements are available.

Other graduation notes for the week

St. Augustine’s University

St. Augustine’s University will not hold an in-person commencement ceremony this year. The school recently announced bankruptcy and loss of accreditation, though spring semester coursework and degrees remain valid through the stated timeline.

East Carolina University

East Carolina University will hold its ceremony on:

Friday, May 8, 2026

10 a.m.

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville

Speaker: Kevin Williamson, filmmaker behind the Scream franchise

Though outside the Triangle, ECU may affect regional travel plans for families moving across eastern North Carolina this week.