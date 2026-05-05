Fighting For My Peace: Erica Campbell’s Ericaism On Renewing Your Mind When Life Feels Heavy

Recognize when the enemy attacks your thoughts and intentionally shift to praise and worship.

Declare God's truth over your situation to experience freedom, peace, and joy.

Live in the present, don't let the past or future rob you of today's blessings.

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When Everything Hits At Once

In this “Ericaism” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shares a very full, very human moment. She talks often about renewing your mind and using your words, but this time she had to live it in real time. Right now, she is juggling an 11‑day countdown to her vow‑renewal wedding, recording a documentary, scheduling interviews, and producing a church play called “The Judgment Seat.” At the same time, she is promoting a movie, “Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery,” while still being a wife, a mom of three, and a first lady with heavy church responsibilities. With little sleep and nonstop demands, she felt like the enemy was “all in” her head.

You’re Not Crazy For Feeling Overwhelmed

Erica woke up literally calling on Jesus and realized many listeners might feel the same way. She wants people to know they are not crazy for having minds that race or emotions that feel big. However, she says, believers must learn how to focus on Jesus and what He said. If you love gospel music and go to church every Sunday, you also need to know how to use your faith when life is hard. That means recognizing when the enemy is attacking your thoughts and intentionally shifting into praise and worship.

Practical Ways To Guard Your Mind

Erica shares a few practical tools she uses when her mind feels under attack. Sometimes she plays YouTube prayers that cover her while she sleeps. Other times, she tells herself, “We can’t do social media today,” and chooses to focus only on Jesus. On top of everything else, she recently lost a friend, which made the season feel like “everything that could go wrong did.” Even so, it is also a beautiful time, with an exciting vow renewal, a strong movie, and press starting. She describes it as both amazing and heavy at the same time.

Declaring Truth Over Stress

Erica says this is when a bold declaration matters most. She chooses to “bless the Lord at all times,” starting by renewing her mind. If God gave her this season, then He also equipped her for it. The doors He opened were not designed to drive her crazy. She quotes, “The blessing of the Lord maketh rich and addeth no sorrow,” and declares that her family, husband, children, ministry, and work will not add sorrow to her life. She still believes in rest, therapy, and spa days, but she also believes she must speak God’s truth over her situation.

Living In Today And Protecting Your Joy

Erica refuses to let yesterday destroy tomorrow or the weight of tomorrow ruin today. Instead, she decides to live in today, bless God today, and let tomorrow handle itself. She declares freedom, deliverance, peace of mind, and joy for listeners who are still breathing and able to praise God right now. Yesterday is gone and tomorrow is not here yet, so today deserves a “thank you” for life, strength, and a sound mind. If God promised victory, she says, then believers have a responsibility to go “pick it up” like a coat at a check‑in. She warns listeners not to surrender their joy to coworkers, comments, or chaos because joy is a superpower. The joy of the Lord is their strength, and she urges everyone to tap into it and renew their mind today.

Fighting For My Peace: Erica Campbell’s Ericaism On Renewing Your Mind When Life Feels Heavy was originally published on getuperica.com