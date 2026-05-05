Warryn Play Too Much: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Jokes, Boundaries, And Respect In Marriage

Private stories are not always appropriate for public sharing, even as jokes.

Couples should have honest conversations about what humor is acceptable.

Finding different material to joke about, rather than targeting your partner, is a better approach.

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When Jokes Cross The Line

In this “Love Talk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shares a funny but real moment from her birthday trip to New York. She and her husband, Warryn, appeared together on the Tamron Hall Show. Before they went on, she had to remind him of one thing. In her words, “Warryn thinks he is a comedian,” so he is always looking for a chance to crack a joke. However, some of those jokes involve quirky things she shares with him privately at home. She told him plainly, if he got on TV and said something wild, it would be a problem.

Private Stories Are Not Always Public Content

Erica explains that there are details about her life and personality that are for her husband, not the world. Sometimes, he insists “they like when I do that,” but she knows the truth. He likes it. She points out that when you are on a show talking about love and marriage, and then one spouse embarrasses the other, it is a bad look for both. The audience may not think, “she is too sensitive.” Instead, they might say, “he is always on TV embarrassing his wife.” Thankfully, she says Warryn did very well this time and kept the off‑limits stuff off camera.

Have Real Conversations About Humor And Hurt

From there, Erica turns the moment into advice for couples. She encourages partners to have honest talks about what they do and do not like, even when it feels lighthearted. Just because something is “a joke” does not mean it lands that way in the other person’s heart. Sometimes wives crack jokes on husbands nonstop. Other times, husbands constantly make their wives the punchline. Either way, those jokes can quietly make someone feel unsafe, exposed, or small.

Choose Different Material

Erica suggests a simple shift. If you love joking, find different material. Talk about a random stranger you saw at the store, a silly moment on TV, or your own quirks. You do not have to drag your spouse’s mistakes, weaknesses, or embarrassing moments into every story. She laughs as she remembers telling Mr. Campbell, “Don’t you play with me on this TV show.” The love is real, but so is the boundary.

Love That Protects, Not Exposes

Erica closes by saying they are “not going to do that no more.” In other words, using each other as the butt of the joke is off the table. Love should protect, not expose. She wants couples to learn a new way to “jokey joke” that still keeps the relationship covered and respected. Her bottom line is simple: laugh together, but do not build your laughs on your spouse’s dignity.

Warryn Play Too Much: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Jokes, Boundaries, And Respect In Marriage was originally published on getuperica.com