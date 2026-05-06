Erica Campbell Thrills In Lifetime's 'Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery'

Lifetime Network

She’s an award-winning singer, a loving mom, a dedicated wife and quite the amazing radio host if you ask us — then again, what can’t be done when it comes to our girl Erica Campbell?!

You can now add leading lady to that list, as she’ll soon be starring in the new Lifetime film, Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery. The title alone already has us locked in.

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Campbell plays the role of Cassie Newton, a faith-based career woman grappling with a secret tryst that could ruin everything she’s worked so hard for. Rounding out an ensemble cast includes CJ Williams (All the Queen’s Men), Traí Byers (Empire), Jasmine Guy (A Different World) and former NBA champion Matt Barnes making his film debut.

Take a look below at the official synopsis, via Lifetime:

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“In ‘Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery,’ Cassie Newton, a renowned Christian feminist icon and bestselling author, finds her world turned upside down when she becomes the target of a blackmail scheme. Confronted with damning evidence of her extramarital affair, Cassie must navigate the treacherous waters of public scrutiny while fighting to salvage her marriage, career, and the trust of her devoted followers. As the stakes escalate and the betrayal of a once-trusted assistant comes to light, Cassie is forced to confront her own hypocrisy and make an impossible choice. Will she compromise her principles to protect her brand and the safety of her followers, or will she risk losing everything by exposing her own failings?“

Directed by Patricia Cuffie Jones from a script by Nneka Grestle, Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery comes from the production team over at Releve Entertainment and Swirl Films. Executive producers include Dr. Holly Carter, Angela Shin, Keesha Brickhouse, Eric Tomosunas, Ron Robinson, and Errol Sadler.

Watch the trailer below for Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery, starring our very own Erica Campbell, airing on Saturday, June 6th at 8/7c via Lifetime:

Erica Campbell Thrills In Lifetime's 'Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery' was originally published on getuperica.com