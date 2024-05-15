List Of The 2024 Stellar Award Nominees

Congratulations to all of the artists and creatives on their Stellar Award nomination.
Performers and hosts have yet to be announced but the show is scheduled to go down on July 20th in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena.
Check out the full list of this year’s nominees below!
Stellar Awards 2024 Nominees
Artist of the Year
Donald Lawrence
Erica Campbell
Pastor Mike Jr.
Tye Tribbett
Song of the Year
“Able” – Jonathan McReynolds
“Feel Alright (Blessed)” – Erica Campbell
“It’s Morning” – Latrice Pace
“Only One Night Tho (Live)” – Tye Tribbett
Male Artist of the Year
Jonathan McReynolds
Melvin Crispell III
Pastor Mike Jr.
Tye Tribbett
Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year
Erica Campbell
Jekalyn Carr
Kierra Sheard-Kelly
Maurette Brown Clark
Duo/Chorus of the Year
Anthony Brown and group therAPy
JJ Hairston
Maverick City Music
The Walls Group
New Artist of the Year
Adam Blackstone
Jevon Dewand & The Trapstarz
Jovonta Patton
Rudy Currence
Album of the Year
All Things New – Tye Tribbett
Choirmaster II – Ricky Dillard
Impossible – Pastor Mike Jr.
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
Choir of the Year
B. Chase Williams & Shabach
Ricky Dillard
Vincent Bohanan
Zak Williams & 1AKORD
Producer of the Year
Donald Lawrence
Pastor Mike Jr.
Tye Tribbett
Warryn Campbell
Contemporary Duo/Chorus of the Year
Anthony Brown and group therAPy
Housefires
Pastor Dalton Hill & The Tabernacle Singers
The Walls Group
Traditional Duo/Chorus of the Year
JJ Hairston
Kevin Vasser & BLVRS
Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers
Ron Summers
Contemporary Male Artist of the Year
Jonathan McReynolds
Jovonta Patton
Pastor Mike Jr.
Tye Tribbett
Traditional Male Artist of the Year
John P. Kee
Kelontae Gavin
Melvin Crispell III
Ricky Dillard
Contemporary Female Artist of the Year
Kierra Sheard-Kelly
Latrice Pace
Lena Byrd Miles
Naomi Raine
Traditional Female Artist of the Year
Eartha Edwards
Jekalyn Carr
Lucinda Moore
Maurette Brown Clark
Contemporary Album of the Year
All Things New – Tye Tribbett
I Love You – Erica Campbell
Impossible – Pastor Mike Jr.
My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
Traditional Album of the Year
Choirmaster II – Ricky Dillard
Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark – Donald Lawrence
Jekalyn – Jekalyn Carr
No Failure – Melvin Crispell III
Urban Single/Performance of the Year
“Feel Alright” – Erica Campbell
“Only One Night Tho (Live)” – Tye Tribbett
“Trusting God” – James Fortune
“Witness” – Dexter Walker and Zion Movement
Music Video of the Year
“All Things” – Kirk Franklin/West Webb/Jalen Turner
“Feel Alright” – Erica Campbell/Rich Laru
“I Will Wait” – Bri Babineaux/Avery Henley
“Look At God” – Koryn Hawthorne/Damien Sandoval
Traditional Choir of the Year
Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling
Ricky Dillard
Vincent Bohanan & SOV
Zak Williams & 1AKORD
Traditional Artist of the Year
Jekalyn Carr
Lisa Knowles-Smith
Melvin Crispell III
Ricky Dillard
Special Event Album of the Year
Destined for Greatness – Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling
Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark – Donald Lawrence
Joy Is Here – JJ Hairston
Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen – Various Artists
Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year
Emanuel – Da T.R.U.T.H.
His Glory Alone II – KB
Pray For Atlanta – 1K Phew
The Change Experience – Jevin Dewand & The Trapstarz
Youth Project of the Year
AMG Kidz – The Kidz Interlude
Nina Symmone – Just Smile
Noah Alexander – Lots of Love
Shout Praises Kids – Joy to the World
Quartet of the Year
Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers
Paul Porter & The Christianaires
The Williams Singers
Young Men 4 Christ
Recorded Music Packaging of the Year
Brand New – JP Designs Art
Choirmaster II – Nathan Blaine
Jekalyn – Octavia’s Holmes
Lord, I Heard You – BMO Designs & Blair Monique Walker
Praise and Worship Album of the Year
Believe Again – JJ Hairston
Chapter X: See the Goodness – VaShawn Mitchell
The Journey – Todd Dulaney
The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music
Praise and Worship Song of the Year
“Always” – Jovonta Patton
“Holy Forever” – CeCe Winans
“I Just Wanna Praise You” – Maurette Brown Clark
“It’s Working” ft. Hezekiah Walker – Todd Dulaney
Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year
“Amen Right There” ft. Canton Jones & Everett Drake – Emcee N.I.C.E.
“MIA” ft. 1K Phew – Jor’Dan Armstrong
“Miracles” ft. Lecrae – KB
“Your Power” ft. Tasha Cobbs – Lecrae
For more tickets and more info, visit thestellarawards.com.
