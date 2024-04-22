Listen Live
Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

Published on April 22, 2024

"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Gospel powerhouse Jekalyn Carr decided to ring in her 27th birthday by paying homage to the female Gospel legends who came before her, and the results are absolutely fabulous!

The Stellar Award-winning vocalist teased the special photoshoot on her Instagram on Sunday. As you may know, themed birthday shoots are becoming a bit of a tradition for her. Last year’s Western theme was a hit with her fans, so the pressure had to be on for this year.

On Monday (Apr. 22), Carr finally unveiled her beautiful recreations of classic album covers by four iconic ladies of Gospel: Pastor Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, Dorinda Clark-Cole and CeCe Winans. 

The results are absolutely breathtaking!

Jekalyn as Pastor Shirley Caesar

Jekalyn as Yolanda Adams

Jekalyn as Dorinda Clark-Cole

Jekalyn as CeCe Winans

Needless to say… this was a slam dunk! Happy birthday, Jekalyn!

