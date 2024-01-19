Jekalyn Carr Debuts ‘You Carried Me’ Single [LISTEN]

She does it again! Jekalyn Carr debuts ‘You Carried Me’ single exclusively on Get Up Mornings!

“[People] are waiting on God to do exactly what he has spoken, especially this year…When you think about what [God] has done, it gives you the confidence to know what [he] can do…that is why it was very important for me to release this.” -Jekalyn Carr

Not only is she a gospel artist, Carr is an actress, beauty business owner (Jekalyn Beauty), and radio personality. She explains that despite her busy schedule, she still has fun spreading the word of Christ through music by maintaining a sustainable work-life balance.

Follow @JekalynCarr to stay connected and secure your tickets to Jekalyn’s first official tour—in collaboration with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Israel Houghton and our very own Erica Campbell!

See: One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!

Listen to ‘You Carried Me’ single from the 2023 album JEKALYN on all streaming platforms!

