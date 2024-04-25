Listen Live
Hezekiah Walker To Be Honored At 9th Annual Black Music Honors

Published on April 25, 2024

Harlem Music Festival Presents "Uptown Saturday Nite"

Source: Shahar Azran / Getty

Hezekiah Walker is one of several being honored at the Black Music Honors 2024!

Known for being a night of Black excellence, Black Music Honors celebrates the achievements and impact of those in the urban music industry. LeToya Luckett and DeRay Davis will be hosting this year’s 9th annual ceremony which is taking place on May 18 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

“For the past nine years, Black Music Honors has surrounded and supported the amazing artists who have entertained millions. This year’s celebrants are trailblazers and deserve to be honored. We are extremely proud to bring more visibility to these tremendous icons who have stayed the course from humble beginnings to careers that span decades. Their lives and stories are part of the beautiful tapestry of Black music…which has impacted the globe,” Black Music Honors founder and executive producer, Don Jackson, says.

The room will be filled with Black excellence, with Walker being one of many. Other honorees include Johnny Gill, Patrice Rushen, and Bootsy Collins.

Black Music Honors 2024 airs on the Stellar Network on Saturday, June 1 at 8PM EST and Bounce TV on June 19 at 9PM EST.

Hezekiah Walker To Be Honored At 9th Annual Black Music Honors  was originally published on elev8.com

