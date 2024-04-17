Listen Live
Entertainment

Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman curled on floor shielding herself with hands, blurred (B&W)

Source: Terry Vine / Getty

 

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES FOR GRAMMY® AWARD WINNING GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND SANDRA CROUCH  WILL BE STREAMED APRIL 16-17, 2024  FROM FAITHFUL CENTRAL BIBLE CHURCH IN INGLEWOOD, CA

 Pastor Marvin and Bebe Winans Will Attend Home Going Service, Eulogy To Be Delivered

By Crouch’s Spiritual Son and Assistant Church Pastor, Kenneth J. Cook

 Celebration of Life Service (April 17 @ 11 AM):

https://bit.ly/SandraCrouchCelebrationofLife (https://bit.ly/SandraCrouchCelebrationofLife)

 

Sandra Crouch died of complications from radiation for a non-cancerous brain lesion on Sunday, March 17, 2024 @ 1 PST at Northridge Hospital. She and her twin brother, Andraé Crouch , were born on July 1, 1942, in Los Angeles, CA. Their parents, Benjamin and Catherine Crouch founded  Christ Memorial Church C.O.G.I.C. in the San Fernando Valley. The twins formed The COGICS gospel group as teenagers and later formed Andraé Crouch and the Disciples in 1966.

 

In lieu of flowers, please make tax deductible donations to Christ Memorial Church at www.newchristmemorial.org

 

RELATED TAGS

homegoing service Sandra Crouch

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb
Entertainment

Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

The Light - Stellar Award FYC
Local

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “All Is Well”

Woman Evolve 2023
Local

#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close