Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES FOR GRAMMY® AWARD WINNING GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND SANDRA CROUCH WILL BE STREAMED APRIL 16-17, 2024 FROM FAITHFUL CENTRAL BIBLE CHURCH IN INGLEWOOD, CA
Pastor Marvin and Bebe Winans Will Attend Home Going Service, Eulogy To Be Delivered
By Crouch’s Spiritual Son and Assistant Church Pastor, Kenneth J. Cook…
Celebration of Life Service (April 17 @ 11 AM):
https://bit.ly/SandraCrouchCelebrationofLife (https://bit.ly/SandraCrouchCelebrationofLife)
Sandra Crouch died of complications from radiation for a non-cancerous brain lesion on Sunday, March 17, 2024 @ 1 PST at Northridge Hospital. She and her twin brother, Andraé Crouch , were born on July 1, 1942, in Los Angeles, CA. Their parents, Benjamin and Catherine Crouch founded Christ Memorial Church C.O.G.I.C. in the San Fernando Valley. The twins formed The COGICS gospel group as teenagers and later formed Andraé Crouch and the Disciples in 1966.
In lieu of flowers, please make tax deductible donations to Christ Memorial Church at www.newchristmemorial.org
