Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

Get your tickets on May 3rd for a night you won’t want to miss!!

