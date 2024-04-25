Listen Live
Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME

Published on April 25, 2024

16th Annual Spirit of Praise Save The Date

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

Get your tickets on May 3rd for a night you won’t want to miss!!
