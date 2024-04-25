Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
JUST ANNOUNCED!
The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
Save The Date: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Mandisa, Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Former "American Idol" Contestant, Passes Away At 47
-
Pastor Of The Month - April 2024
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot
-
Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health