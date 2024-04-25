As the school year ends, kids are getting prepared for their end of grade tests before summer break begins.
Here some of what you need to know about your child’s EOG:
They are administered to all students in grades three through eight during the last week of school, and they are standardized, multiple choice exams of English Language Arts, math and science.
- All students in third through eighth grades take EOGs in math and ELA.
- In addition to being tested in math and ELA, fifth graders and eighth graders also take the science EOG.
The EOGs are graded on a four-point scale, ranging from “not proficient” to “comprehensive” based on their understanding of the topic. Students receiving a three have sufficient understanding of grade-level material, while scores of four and five demonstrate “thorough” and “comprehensive” understanding, respectively. Each student receives a detailed score report.
source: WRAL.com for more information.
-
Mandisa, Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Former "American Idol" Contestant, Passes Away At 47
-
Pastor Of The Month - April 2024
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot
-
Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health