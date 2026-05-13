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Durham County’s Proposed $1 billion Budget Tax Rate Increase 2026-2027

A $1 billion budget plan from Durham County includes a tax rate hike scheduled for 2026-2027.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Durham County residents could see a slight property tax increase under a proposed $1.045 billion budget for 2026-2027. County leaders say the plan would invest more in education, pre-K programs, emergency services, and public safety. The proposed budget includes a two-cent property tax increase as the county deals with slower revenue growth and rising demands for services. County Manager Claudia Hager says the goal is to protect Durham’s long-term financial health while continuing to support the community’s growing needs.

Durham, North Carolina
Source: David Sweatman / Getty

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