Durham County’s Proposed $1 billion Budget Tax Rate Increase 2026-2027

Durham County residents could see a slight property tax increase under a proposed $1.045 billion budget for 2026-2027. County leaders say the plan would invest more in education, pre-K programs, emergency services, and public safety. The proposed budget includes a two-cent property tax increase as the county deals with slower revenue growth and rising demands for services. County Manager Claudia Hager says the goal is to protect Durham’s long-term financial health while continuing to support the community’s growing needs.

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