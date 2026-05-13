Charlotte’s Jails are Overcrowded by ‘Iryna’s Law’

The Mecklenburg County jail is dealing with serious overcrowding, with some inmates reportedly sleeping on cots on the floor and facing delays for medical care and grievances. Sheriff Garry McFadden says the issue has gotten worse because of “Iryna’s Law,” which tightened pretrial release rules and is keeping more people in jail longer. The facility was built for about 1,800 inmates, but recently held more than 2,000. Concerns about the law’s impact are also growing in other North Carolina counties.

Source: Radio ONE / General