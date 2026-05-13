Listen Live
Close
Local Events

NC Car Owners Would Save on Emission Inspections Tests Approved by EPA

North Carolina car owners may get a break on inspection costs if proposed EPA-approved emission tests are implemented.

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

North Carolina drivers could soon save money on car inspections. The EPA is considering a request to end emissions testing in the 19 NC counties that still require it, including Wake, Durham, Johnston, Cumberland, and Franklin counties.

Right now, a safety and emissions inspection costs around $30, compared to about $13.60 in counties without emissions testing. Experts say cleaner cars and improved air quality are behind the proposed change. If approved, officials estimate NC drivers could save nearly $20 million a year.

UK Car Sales Up 8.6 Per Cent Year on Year
Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

More from The Light 103.9 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Surface Level Shot of Mature Students Sitting at a Table in a University Library
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

NC, US Students are in a ‘Reading Recession’ as Test Scores Decline

Town of Speedway
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

1.1 Million Gallons of Sewage Spill Near Raleigh’s Brier Creek

Duke Energy
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Public Hearing on Duke Energy Proposed Rate Hikes Rescheduled

Durham, North Carolina
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Durham County’s Proposed $1 billion Budget Tax Rate Increase 2026-2027

Krispy Kreme x Xbox Doughnuts
Food & Drink  |  Melissa Wade

Krispy Kreme Introduces Orange Dreamsicle Doughnuts

New York City Ballet's Spring 2013 Gala
National News  |  Melissa Wade

THE VOICE SEASON 30 ADDS QUEEN LATIFAH

Prison to Hollywood
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Charlotte’s Jails are Overcrowded by ‘Iryna’s Law’

Gerardo Sproet
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Caterpillar looks to Hire 600 Employees at its Sanford Facility

UK Car Sales Up 8.6 Per Cent Year on Year
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

NC Car Owners Would Save on Emission Inspections Tests Approved by EPA

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 13, 2026

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close