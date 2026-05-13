NC Car Owners Would Save on Emission Inspections Tests Approved by EPA

North Carolina drivers could soon save money on car inspections. The EPA is considering a request to end emissions testing in the 19 NC counties that still require it, including Wake, Durham, Johnston, Cumberland, and Franklin counties.

Right now, a safety and emissions inspection costs around $30, compared to about $13.60 in counties without emissions testing. Experts say cleaner cars and improved air quality are behind the proposed change. If approved, officials estimate NC drivers could save nearly $20 million a year.

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty