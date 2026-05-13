Goodyear Closure Threatens Jobs and Economic Stability in Fayetteville

Goodyear’s planned closure of its Fayetteville plant is poised to send a hard shock through the local economy, putting thousands of workers and their families on uncertain ground.

The company said it is in discussions with the United Steelworkers to close the plant by the end of 2027, ending more than 55 years of manufacturing in Cumberland County.

Reports vary on the number of jobs at risk, with estimates ranging from about 1,700 to more than 2,000 positions.

Goodyear said the decision is tied to a tire industry that is changing quickly, along with pressure to stay competitive. For Fayetteville, the impact reaches far beyond the factory floor.

The plant has long served as a steady source of middle-class jobs, supporting households, small businesses and a wide network of local spending.

A shutdown of that size could squeeze restaurants, retailers, service providers and landlords as workers cut back on everyday purchases. It could also add pressure to a regional job market that may struggle to absorb so many experienced manufacturing employees at once.

Mayor Mitch Colvin called the plant a pillar of the community, noting its deep roots dating back to the Kelly-Springfield era. He said city and economic development leaders are already looking at ways to respond before the plant closes.

That response will include retraining efforts, job placement support and partnerships with workforce agencies and community colleges to help workers move into new careers.

Still, the road ahead may be difficult. For many families, this is not just a business story. It is a question of how mortgages will be paid, where health coverage will come from and whether Fayetteville can replace one of its most important employers.