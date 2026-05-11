Radio Family Salutes 10 Years Of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell

Radio colleagues nationwide congratulate the show's decade of consistent, motivational content.

The show's team is praised for their daily sacrifice and teamwork to create the program.

Hosts Erica and Griff express gratitude and a desire to keep inspiring listeners for years to come.

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Peers And Friends Send Love For 10 Years



Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell just hit 10 incredible years on the air. Radio colleagues from across the country called in with heartfelt messages. They celebrated a decade of uplifting music, powerful prayers, faith and good vibes. These moments help listeners start their day with hope. Every voice thanked Erica, Griff and the entire crew for showing up with consistent encouragement each morning.

RELATED: Urban One’s Cathy Hughes Shares The Origin Story Behind 10 Years Of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell

Nightly Spirit, Love & R&B And More Join The Celebration



First, Jekalyn Carr opened the montage by wishing Erica and Griff a “happy, happy, happy 10 years.” She thanked them for motivating people and giving them the daily push they need. Then Darlene from The Nightly Spirit and KG Smooth from Love and R&B both sent “huge congratulations” for 10 phenomenal years of uplifting music, faith and good vibes. In addition, Sheri Nicole offered virtual hugs and said the team’s work inspires her every single morning. Incognito, DJ Misses and the Posted On The Corner crew also chimed in. They agreed that 10 years of consistent encouragement is absolutely worth celebrating.



Rickey Smiley, Morning Hustle And DL Hughley Show Their Respect

Next, The Morning Hustle team—Lore’l, Kyle Santillian and Alton Walker—joined the fun with jokes and joy. On air, they counted out “1, 2, 3…10” while saluting the milestone. They also told Erica they love her, appreciate her and want her to pull up on their show to share more about the journey. Rickey Smiley added his congratulations as well. From The DL Hughley Show, DL Hughley offered “many, many, many, many, many more” years of success. He called the 10-year run a huge accomplishment. After that, his co-host Jasmine Sanders shared a sincere and emotional note. She told Erica she loves her and praised 10 years of powerful prayers, faith and good vibes.

Erica And Griff Reflect On The Tribe Behind The Mic

Finally, after the messages played, Erica and Griff sounded clearly moved. Erica simply said, “Wow. Thank you everybody.” Griff called the other hosts their “tribe.” He also pointed out that many of them have been in radio much longer, which makes their support even more meaningful. He stressed that Get Up Mornings is not just Erica and him. The full crew sacrifices, pours and gives to make the show happen every day. Because of that teamwork, Erica prayed, “Lord, let us keep going,” and said that even after a decade they are still “just getting started.” The segment closed with a joyful “Happy anniversary everybody” and a promise that more encouragement is on the way from the Get Up Mornings family.

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Radio Family Salutes 10 Years Of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell was originally published on getuperica.com