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A Mother's Love Changes Everything | Dr. Willie Jolley

A Mother's Love Changes Everything | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley honors the extraordinary power of a mother's love and why it shapes generations in ways nothing else can.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley takes a moment to honor mothers in this special Wake Up & Win segment on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. With Mother’s Day fresh on everyone’s mind, he delivers a heartfelt celebration of the women who pour into our lives every single day. His message is simple and powerful: a mother’s love does not just shape a family, it changes everything.

A Mother Is More Than a Title

Dr. Jolley opens with a powerful quote from Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln said, “All that I have and all that I ever hope to be, I owe to my mother.” He also shared that a man may love his sweetheart deeply and his wife above all sweethearts, but he loves his mother most and longest. Dr. Jolley agrees wholeheartedly.

He then makes a distinction that hits hard. A mother is not just a noun. She is also a verb. Motherhood is not only a title or a role — it is an active, daily commitment. Being a mother means showing up consistently, sacrificially, and with purpose. Mothers shape everyone around them through their actions, not just their presence.

The Strength Only a Mother Carries

Dr. Jolley shares a story that captures the extraordinary strength of a mother’s love. A woman was involved in a serious car accident and her car flipped over with her baby still inside. She found the strength to lift the car enough to pull her baby out before the vehicle caught fire. There was no training, no warning, and no time to think. Pure mother’s love drove her to do the impossible.

That kind of love defines motherhood. It goes beyond logic, beyond limits, and beyond what anyone expects.

A Thank You That Goes Deep

Dr. Jolley closes his tribute with deep gratitude. He thanks every mother who has poured into her children and family. He wishes all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day and encourages everyone to celebrate the whole week. He also invites listeners to visit winwithwilly.com for resources that help them win more in life. His trademark reminder closes the segment: make the most of every minute because your best is still yet to come.sit winwithwilly.com for resources that help them win more in life. He ends with his trademark reminder to make the most of every minute because your best is still yet to come.

A Mother's Love Changes Everything | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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