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All Power Belongs To God | Faith Walk

Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Walking In Your Power Because All Power Belongs To God

Erica Campbell shares how declaring “power belongs to God” shifted her mindset, strengthened her faith, and helped her overcome hard seasons.

Published on May 12, 2026

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Remembering “Power Belongs To God” In A Hard Season

On a new Faith Walking segment, Erica Campbell looks back on a season when she desperately needed God’s strength. During that time, Bishop Hezekiah Walker’s song “Power Belongs To God” became her soundtrack. She was walking through deep challenges while still standing in front of the world. In that pressure, she kept singing the lyrics, trusting the Lord at all times and pouring out her heart because “the power belongs to God.”

Declaring “There Is Nothing Too Hard For God”

Erica said the song hit even harder near the end when the choir repeated, “There is nothing too hard for God.” In the face of adversity, she found strength by speaking that line over and over again. She kept saying it until she believed it, until her mind changed and her heart posture shifted. Eventually she stopped focusing on the pain and started focusing on God’s power instead.

If You Give God Praise, He Gives You Power

From that experience, Erica drew a powerful personal revelation. She realized that when she gave God praise, he gave her power. The more she lifted her hands, the more strength she felt. The more she denied her flesh and chose faith, the more power God poured into her. Erica told listeners that if this worked for her, it can work for them too. She quoted 1 Corinthians and reminded everyone that the kingdom of God does not just consist of talk but of power.

Keep Saying It Until You See It

Erica encouraged listeners to revisit “Power Belongs To God” and let the song stir their souls. Just as the enemy comes again and again with attacks and harassment, she urged believers to answer with gospel music, Scripture and faith declarations again and again. She told them to keep saying “I’ve got the power” and “I’m overcoming” until they see the change. Say it like you have already seen it, she said, and say it with authority, even through tears and late-night prayers. For Erica, the bottom line is simple: the power belongs to God, so she will keep giving him praise and trusting that he will work everything out in her life. She believes he will do the same for anyone who leans on his power.

Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Walking In Your Power Because All Power Belongs To God was originally published on getuperica.com

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