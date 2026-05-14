Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

A Legacy of Excellence | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

A Legacy of Excellence | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley shares how Mother Virginia Ali’s everyday excellence at Ben’s Chili Bowl builds a powerful, lifelong legacy of winning.

Published on May 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dr. Willie Jolley highlights the power of excellence in his Wake Up & Win segment “A Legacy of Excellence” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. As he continues celebrating Mother’s Day week, he shares a powerful story about Mother Virginia Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C. Her daily choices show how excellence creates a lasting legacy.

Who is Mother Virginia Ali?

Dr. Jolley explains that Mother Virginia Ali is an icon in Washington, D.C. Everyone calls her “Mom.” She co-founded the legendary Ben’s Chili Bowl, a restaurant known and loved across the city and beyond. When major events happen in D.C., people always hope she can attend.

She is almost 93 years old, yet she remains vibrant, warm, and fully engaged. Dr. Jolley says he has learned valuable lessons from watching how she lives and leads. Her example proves that excellence is not about age. It is about attitude and action.

Excellence means doing whatever it takes

Dr. Jolley recalls one moment that captured her spirit of excellence. He visited Ben’s Chili Bowl while she was finishing a television interview. As soon as the cameras stopped, she noticed a nearby table that had not been cleared. Without hesitation, she began cleaning it herself.

He quickly told her, “Mom, you have employees.” She responded that excellence is doing whatever it takes to win. She added that they do not wait for others. They act right away and do what needs to be done. That simple act showed why she continues to win and why people respect her so deeply.

Building your own legacy of excellence

Dr. Jolley shares how much he loves and respects Mother Virginia Ali and the lessons he has learned from her life. Her legacy is not just a famous restaurant. It is a standard of excellence that inspires others to step up. He urges listeners to adopt that same mindset.

Excellence means going beyond the minimum and taking ownership. It means doing what needs to be done, even when no one is watching. Dr. Jolley encourages everyone to use these lessons of excellence so they can win more in life. He directs listeners to winwithwilly.com for resources that help them keep growing and reminds them to make the most of every minute because their best is yet to come.

A Legacy of Excellence | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Entertainment  |  Get Up!

Dion Ringgold’s Known Conference Aims To Be “Coachella For Christians” With Real Next Steps, Not Just Vibes

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 14, 2026

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

A Legacy of Excellence | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

Celebrity  |  Weso

Christian Hip-Hop Artist, Aaron Cole Gets Usher’s Approval To Sample “You Make Me Wanna” – Page 3

Surface Level Shot of Mature Students Sitting at a Table in a University Library
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

NC, US Students are in a ‘Reading Recession’ as Test Scores Decline

Town of Speedway
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

1.1 Million Gallons of Sewage Spill Near Raleigh’s Brier Creek

Duke Energy
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Public Hearing on Duke Energy Proposed Rate Hikes Rescheduled

Durham, North Carolina
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Durham County’s Proposed $1 billion Budget Tax Rate Increase 2026-2027

Krispy Kreme x Xbox Doughnuts
Food & Drink  |  Melissa Wade

Krispy Kreme Introduces Orange Dreamsicle Doughnuts

New York City Ballet's Spring 2013 Gala
National News  |  Melissa Wade

THE VOICE SEASON 30 ADDS QUEEN LATIFAH

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close