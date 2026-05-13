1.1 Million Gallons of Sewage Spill Near Raleigh’s Brier Creek
Raleigh crews are cleaning up a major sewage spill near the Brier Creek area after about 1.1 million gallons of wastewater were released Tuesday morning. City officials say the spill happened because of a temporary pipe failure during a construction project at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. While most of the wastewater was contained, some of it made its way into a nearby creek after contractors accidentally discharged it into a storm drain along Glenwood Avenue. Cleanup crews were working near Lynn Road and Glenwood Wednesday afternoon, and officials asked drivers to avoid the area while crews responded.
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