1.1 Million Gallons of Sewage Spill Near Raleigh’s Brier Creek

Raleigh crews are cleaning up a major sewage spill near the Brier Creek area after about 1.1 million gallons of wastewater were released Tuesday morning. City officials say the spill happened because of a temporary pipe failure during a construction project at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. While most of the wastewater was contained, some of it made its way into a nearby creek after contractors accidentally discharged it into a storm drain along Glenwood Avenue. Cleanup crews were working near Lynn Road and Glenwood Wednesday afternoon, and officials asked drivers to avoid the area while crews responded.

Source: Town of Speedway / Town of Speedway