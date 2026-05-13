Krispy Kreme Introduces Orange Dreamsicle Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is bringing summer vibes with its new Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts, available May 14 through May 17 at participating locations. Inspired by the classic orange-and-cream frozen treat, the doughnuts feature bright citrus flavor with a smooth vanilla finish. Customers can grab an Orange Dreamsicle dozen for just $5 with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen. Online orders can use promo code “ORANGE” for pickup or delivery deals.

Source: Krispy Kreme / Xbox