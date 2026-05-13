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Krispy Kreme Introduces Orange Dreamsicle Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme unveils a new twist on a classic flavor, introducing their Orange Dreamsicle doughnuts.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Krispy Kreme is bringing summer vibes with its new Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts, available May 14 through May 17 at participating locations. Inspired by the classic orange-and-cream frozen treat, the doughnuts feature bright citrus flavor with a smooth vanilla finish. Customers can grab an Orange Dreamsicle dozen for just $5 with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen. Online orders can use promo code “ORANGE” for pickup or delivery deals.

Krispy Kreme x Xbox Doughnuts
Source: Krispy Kreme / Xbox

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