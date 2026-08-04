Publix Recall Highlights Foodborne Illness Risks for NC Shoppers

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North Carolina shoppers are being urged to check their freezers after Publix expanded a recall of frozen berry products tied to a potential E. coli contamination, adding another food safety concern as the state also sees elevated cases of Cyclospora infections.

Publix has recalled all lots of its GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries sold in North Carolina and seven other Southeastern states.

The expanded recall follows an investigation linking the products to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 12 people, including several who required hospitalization.

Consumers are advised not to eat the products and instead discard them or return them to stores for a refund.

The recall comes as North Carolina public health officials continue monitoring higher-than-normal Cyclospora activity, part of a broader seasonal trend that has raised concerns nationwide.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce, including herbs, leafy greens and berries. Unlike E. coli, Cyclospora infections are typically not spread from person to person but through contaminated food or water.

Symptoms of E. coli infection can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea — sometimes bloody — and vomiting. While many people recover within a week, young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of serious complications.

Cyclospora infections often cause prolonged watery diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite and stomach cramps. Without treatment, symptoms can linger for weeks or even return after appearing to improve.

Although the illnesses involve different pathogens and are not directly connected, the overlapping concerns underscore the importance of food safety during peak produce season.

Health officials recommend thoroughly washing fresh fruits and vegetables, practicing good kitchen hygiene and paying close attention to food recalls.

Consumers who purchased the recalled GreenWise frozen berries should avoid eating them, even if the products appear normal.

Freezing does not eliminate E. coli, and contaminated products can remain hazardous until discarded or returned.