Gospel Artist Sheena Taylor Talks No. 1 Hit “I Denounce You Satan”

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Gospel artist Sheena Taylor turned nine months of physical pain into a chart-topping declaration of faith, and she shared the story behind it during an interview with Light 103.9 host Melissa Wade.

Taylor’s single “I Denounce You Satan” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart in May 2026. The self-described “Kingdom Coach” now draws roughly 448,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

She told Wade the song came out of a season of suffering.

“I wrote the song after I went through nine months of pain with lupus,” Taylor said. During that time, she said, she lost her ability to sing.

“The enemy wanted to destroy my voice because he knew how powerful it would be one day,” Taylor said.

Unable to sing the way she once did, Taylor said she leaned on AI-assisted production to bring the song to life. She was clear, though, that the voice listeners hear belongs to her.

“Basically what it is, is it’s AI-assisted. My vocals are inside of the production,” she said.

The approach has drawn both praise and pushback. “I get so much whiplash about it. A lot of love, but actually a lot of whiplash as well,” Taylor said.

For anyone questioning whether AI erases an artist’s authenticity, Taylor pointed to her calling.

“I’m not just an artist. I’m a minister of the word of God,” she said. “So I am here to preach the gospel.”

Taylor said she performs with her actual vocals whenever she is booked. “If you book me, I am there ministering my song with my actual vocals,” she said.

The song’s success arrived fast. Taylor said it topped Billboard within three days of its release, a moment made sweeter because her daughter witnessed it.

“To see my daughter see it,” Taylor said. “It brings me joy.”

Taylor told Wade the single is part of a larger project, with more music on the way. Fans can follow her by searching “Sheena Taylor” across social platforms.