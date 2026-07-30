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Gospel in Las Vegas: “Legends of Gospel” Residency

Prepare to be transported to the heart of gospel music as Las Vegas hosts the 'Legends of Gospel' residency, a must-see celebration of the genre's most revered artists.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Las Vegas is about to welcome something the Strip has never truly had before: a dedicated Gospel music residency.

IKON Presents has teamed up with Dr. Holly Carter, president and CEO of Relévé Entertainment, to launch “Legends of Gospel: Vegas Residency,” an ongoing concert series that will bring some of Gospel music’s biggest names to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, according to GMA.

The residency kicks off Oct. 8 and 9 with an all-star lineup featuring The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond and Deitrick Haddon. But this isn’t just a one-time event. The October shows are just the beginning of what organizers hope will become a recurring series, with more performances and artists expected to be announced in the coming months.

“Gospel has never had a true home on the Las Vegas Strip — until now,” Neal Carter, spokesperson for IKON Presents, said in a statement. He credited Dr. Holly Carter’s relationships throughout the industry and her long-term vision for helping turn the residency into a reality, saying the partnership will finally give Gospel music the presence on the Strip “the way it deserves to be.”

The Clark Sisters
Source: I Hear Music inc. / Radio One Digital

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