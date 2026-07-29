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Raleigh to Lift Stage 1 Water Restrictions Monday After Rainfall

Raleigh will lift Stage 1 water restrictions on Monday, Aug. 3, after heavy rain returned Falls Lake to 84% capacity. Officials urge continued conservation.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Raleigh, North Carolina, USA
Source: traveler1116 / Getty

The City of Raleigh will lift its Stage 1 water restrictions on Monday, Aug. 3, after two weeks of steady rainfall restored Falls Lake to the level required to ease the rules, city officials announced Wednesday.

The restrictions had been in place since April 20, when the water supply at Falls Lake, the city’s primary drinking source, dropped to 84% capacity amid drought conditions across the region. The supply continued to fall as dry weather stretched into the summer months.

Recent storms reversed that trend. Officials said several periods of heavy rain over the past two weeks brought Falls Lake back to 84%, meeting the threshold to lift restrictions under the city’s Water Supply Plan.

“Rain over the past two weeks, including several periods of heavy rain, has helped increase water levels in Falls Lake,” officials said in a statement. “The current water supply level meets the requirement to lift restrictions under the city’s water supply plan.”

Secondary water sources have also recovered. Lake Benson is now full, and Lake Wheeler is nearly full, according to the city.

Still, officials cautioned that the region is not out of the woods. Dry conditions are expected to continue, and Falls Lake has not returned to full capacity. Residents are urged to keep using water wisely even after the restrictions end.

City leaders credited residents for helping protect the supply during the months-long restriction period.

“Residents’ efforts during Stage 1 restrictions helped lower water use and protect our water supply,” officials said. “Simple actions, like limiting unnecessary outdoor water use and being mindful of daily water habits, such as shorter showers or only full laundry loads, continue to make a difference.”

Officials encouraged the community to stay committed to conservation, noting that everyday habits add up. Residents with questions about water use can contact the city’s Customer Care and Billing office at 919-996-3245.

Raleigh to Lift Stage 1 Water Restrictions Monday After Rainfall was originally published on foxync.com

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