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Free Voter Photo ID Events Scheduled Across Johnston County

Johnston County residents can obtain free voter photo IDs at upcoming events across the county.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Black Voter
Source: General / Radio One

The Johnston County Board of Elections will host a series of Voter Photo ID events this summer to help registered voters obtain a free voter photo ID card ahead of future elections.

Board of Elections staff will be on-site to issue voter photo IDs, which are available at no cost to registered Johnston County voters. To receive a voter photo ID card, voters only need to provide their name, date of birth, and the last four digits of their Social Security number. No additional documentation is required.

The voter photo ID events will be held at the following locations:

  • Thursday, July 30, 2026 – Mary Duncan Public Library | 319 S. Elm St., Benson, NC |10 a.m. to noon
  • Friday, July 31, 2026 – Selma Public Library | 301 N. Pollock St., Selma, NC | 10 a.m. to noon
  • Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 – Kenly Public Library | 205 E. Edgerton St., Kenly, NC | 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Additional voter photo ID events will be announced in the coming weeks, providing more opportunities for residents across Johnston County to obtain a free ID card.

Registered voters who cannot attend one of the scheduled events may obtain a free voter photo ID at the Johnston County Board of Elections office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Under North Carolina law, most voters are required to show an approved photo ID when voting in person. Voters casting absentee ballots by mail may also be required to provide a photocopy of an acceptable photo ID, unless they qualify for an exception. Having an approved photo ID before Election Day can help ensure a smooth voting experience.

For more information about voter photo ID requirements, acceptable forms of identification, ID exceptions, or other election services, contact the Johnston County Board of Elections at (919) 989-5095 or visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at https://www.ncsbe.gov/.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

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Free Voter Photo ID Events Scheduled Across Johnston County was originally published on foxync.com

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