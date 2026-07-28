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Food Tossed When Label Date Passes? Experts Say Often a Waste

Despite expiration dates, experts caution that much food is often still edible and safe to consume past the label date, potentially reducing food waste.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Ever wonder if you really need to throw out food the moment the date on the package passes? According to food safety experts, the answer is often no.

Many of the dates you see on food labels—like “Best By,” “Best Before,” or “Sell By”—aren’t expiration dates. In most cases, they’re there to tell you when the food is likely to be at its best quality, not when it becomes unsafe to eat.

The only product that federally requires a true expiration date is infant formula. For just about everything else, experts say it’s better to use your senses. If food looks normal, smells fine, and has been stored properly, it may still be perfectly good after the date on the label.

Some foods last much longer than people expect. Unopened canned goods, shelf-stable beverages, and dry pantry items like crackers and cereal can often stay safe well past their printed dates. Fresh meat, poultry, and seafood are different—they spoil more quickly and should be handled with extra care.

To help clear up confusion, California recently started requiring simpler food labels. Packages now use “Best If Used By” to indicate peak quality and “Use By” only when there’s a safety concern. Supporters hope the change will help people waste less food while still making safe choices.

The bottom line? Don’t let a date alone decide whether food goes in the trash. A quick look, smell, and a little common sense can often save perfectly good food—and save you money, too.

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Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

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