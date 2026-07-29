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NC AG Jeff Jackson Calls on FCC to Crack Down on Robocalls

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson urges the Federal Communications Commission to take stronger action against the scourge of robocalls plaguing consumers.

Published on July 29, 2026
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North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general urging federal regulators to crack down on illegal robocalls.

The group is asking the Federal Communications Commission to strengthen its “Know Your Customer” rules, which are designed to make it harder for scammers to gain access to the U.S. phone network.

Under the proposed changes, phone companies would be required to better verify their customers and would have clearer authority to suspend or disconnect callers using their networks to make illegal robocalls.

“We’re asking the FCC to make sure phone companies do their part to stop these scammers from reaching North Carolinians,” Jackson said. “If scammers can’t reach our communications network to begin with, they can’t make their illegal robocalls, and they can’t trick people out of their money.”

The push comes as scam calls and texts continue to be a major problem. Last year alone, Americans received more than 29.6 billion scam calls and text messages and lost nearly $2 billion to fraud, according to the attorneys general.

A hand holding a smartphone displaying a phone number +38631453945.
Source: Telemundo / Telemundo

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