Why context beats cold outreach every time

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The fundamental problem of cold outreach is that it arrives without any context. Just think how you feel when a generic pitch hits your inbox; it likely doesn’t fill you with enthusiasm. The root of the problem may be that it doesn’t fill marketers with enthusiasm either, plus there’s the challenge of complying with the CAN-SPAM Act.

But here’s the rub: when done right, cold outreach actually works surprisingly well. The issue is often not cold outreach itself; it’s the lack of personalized outreach. And that is where AI can be a game-changer.

Why Cold Outreach Fails

Most people are drowning in generic messages each day, and it’s easier than ever to just delete them without opening. This means that cold outreach often does something even worse than not perform. It actively irritates the very people you’re trying to engage.

Why Context Wins Every Time

The benefits of context in outreach cannot be overstated, because research shows that people love personalized emails. McKinsey found that customers are so receptive to personalized outreach that 71% expect it, and 76% get annoyed when they don’t get it.

However, context is about more than knowing a contact’s name and job title. It’s also about timing. This could mean reaching out at the following pivotal moments:

A funding round

A new hire

The launch of a new product

A role change

Reach out the week one of these major events happens, and your email feels invited and welcome. Instead of landing on deaf ears, its message can resonate, resulting in clicks and conversions.

Strategies for Successful Outreach

Improving email engagement requires clear tactics and an outcome-focused strategy. A few ways you can build context into your outreach include:

Research triggers that are meaningful to the customer and lead with them

Personalize by tailoring your message to your customer’s actual situation, rather than a glorified mail merge

Get the timing right by sending a relevant message at the point that the customer’s priorities shift

Remember that effective communication needs to sound human-written, rather than overly polished

Handled this way, context does the heavy lifting. Rather than boring or disengaging customers, it makes them feel important and noticed. When that cold email lands, it’s no longer an irritating distraction, but a way to join a conversation the customer is already having.

Find the Right Tool for the Job

If this sounds like a lot of work, you’re not wrong. This is where a tool like GTM AI comes in. It can monitor buying signals, track company changes, and flag intent data to bring to light accounts worth contacting and provide the context to make it meaningful.

This intelligence is the difference between guessing and knowing, and is crucial to improving email engagement.

Leverage Context in Cold Outreach

Don’t let your cold outreach become another victim of the delete button. Harness the power of AI tools to provide real context, and experience the benefits of personalized outreach.

For more great business insights for the age of AI, check out our other blogs today.