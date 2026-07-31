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Downtown Raleigh Parking Rates to Increase Aug. 1

Published on July 31, 2026
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Aerial of Downtown Raleigh
Source: Spencer Hart / Getty

Drivers parking in downtown Raleigh will soon pay more, as the city prepares to raise rates for street parking, parking decks and monthly permits beginning Aug. 1.

City officials say the increases are the first since 2018 and are needed to help cover rising costs for maintenance, security, repairs and other improvements at city-owned parking facilities.

The new rates will affect most drivers who use city-managed parking. Street parking will increase to a flat rate of $1.50 per hour, replacing the current range of $1.25 to $1.50. Paid parking hours for on-street spaces will remain from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers using non-event parking decks, including the Blount Street, City Center/Red Hat, City Hall, Moore Square and Wilmington Street garages, will see hourly rates rise from $2 to $3.

The daily maximum will increase from $14 to $21. The city will continue offering the first two hours of parking free in those garages.

Parking at event garages also will become more expensive. Rates at the Cabarrus Street, Convention Center/Charter Square and Performing Arts decks will increase from $3 to $4 per hour, with the daily maximum rising from $15 to $24.

Beginning Aug. 1, all event garages also will operate as paid parking facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Monthly parking permits will increase from $125 to $135. City officials said the additional revenue will help preserve parking facilities and improve the experience for residents and visitors using downtown parking.

The changes come as downtown Raleigh continues to attract more visitors, businesses and events. City leaders say maintaining safe, clean and reliable parking facilities is essential to supporting the area’s continued growth while balancing the costs of operating and maintaining public parking infrastructure.

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