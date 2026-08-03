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Pastor of the Month

Pastor of the Month – August 2026

Published on August 3, 2026
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Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC

Nominations will start Monday, August 3rd and end Sunday, August 9th

Related | Meet our July Pastor of the Month

Voting will run from August 10th until August 16th.

Melissa Wade will announce the March Pastor of the Month on August 17th!

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