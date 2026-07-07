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Pastor of the Month

Meet Our July Pastor of the Month

Published on July 7, 2026

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Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

The Light 103.9 has named the Rev. K. Ray Hill of Maple Temple United Church of Christ as its July Pastor of the Month.

Related | Meet Our June Pastor of the Month

A portrait of a smiling African American man wearing a red clerical robe and glasses.
Source: K. Ray Hill / K. Ray Hill

Hill answered the call to ministry at Maple Temple on June 1, 1995. Before arriving in Raleigh, he served as pastor of Melfield United Church of Christ in Haw River, North Carolina.

An ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, Hill brings more than 38 years of pastoral experience. That journey includes seven years as a rural church pastor and more than 31 years leading urban congregations. His preaching ministry spans more than 31 years, and the message has never grown old.

Hill is an educator. He is an encourager. He inspires. He mentors. And to many who cross his path, he becomes a genuine friend.

Hill has walked alongside members through triumphs and trials, always pointing them toward hope. His work with the broader community has been fruitful and lasting, a reminder of what steady, faithful leadership can do.

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