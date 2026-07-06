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First Calvary Baptist Church Hosts 'Light The City' Event

First Calvary Baptist Church Hosts ‘Light The City’ Event in Durham to Give Back to Community

Published on July 6, 2026

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Downtown Durham Cityscape with a Street Festival, North Carolina
Source: ianmcdonnell / Getty

First Calvary Baptist Church in Durham is hosting a transformative day of service, community empowerment and giving back with their “Light the City” event.

The church explained that Light the City takes faith beyond the church and into the community through acts of support and love.

The event will be healt at the Durham County Memorial Stadium on August 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you plan to attend, you can expect free community giveaways, such as clothes, small household appliances, bed linens and other things. Mobile dental services, including health screenings and wellness resources. Live DJs, local artists, line dancing, family activities, food trucks and more!

For more information on Light the City, visit https://fcbcdurham.org/light-the-city/.

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