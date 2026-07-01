Which Triangle Areas Rank Among America’s Most Educated
The Triangle is once again earning high marks for education. A new WalletHub study ranks the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area as the second-most educated in the country, while Raleigh-Cary comes in at number seven. The rankings looked at factors like college degrees, public school quality, and educational equity, highlighting the Triangle as one of the nation’s top places for learning and opportunity
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