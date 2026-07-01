Cumberland County Opens Cooling Centers Amid Extreme Heat
Cumberland County has opened cooling centers to help residents escape the dangerous heat, with temperatures expected to reach triple digits this week. Multiple government buildings in Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville have been designated as cooling centers for those without access to air conditioning or in need of a cool, safe place to escape the heat. These cooling stations are only open during normal business hours and are not shelters.
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