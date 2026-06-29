Pastor of the Month – July 2026
Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC!
Nominations will start Monday, June 29th, and end on Sunday, July 5th.
Related | Meet our June Pastor of the Month
Voting stats from July 6th until July 12th.
Melissa Wade will announce the March Pastor of the Month on July 13th!
-
Trusting God When You Can’t See Results: VaShawn Mitchell’s Faith Walk On A God Who’s Already Working
-
Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Jury Selection and the NAACP Athlete Boycott
-
Love Talk: VaShawn Mitchell on the Power of Small Acts of Love
-
Raleigh’s 27th Annual Small Business Expo Opens Doors for Local Entrepreneurs