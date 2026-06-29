Pastor of the Month – July 2026

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC!

Nominations will start Monday, June 29th, and end on Sunday, July 5th.

Related | Meet our June Pastor of the Month

Voting stats from July 6th until July 12th.

Melissa Wade will announce the March Pastor of the Month on July 13th!