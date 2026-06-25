Private Break Room Sessions: Peter John “He Keeps Doing Great Things For Me”

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Peter John Brings Powerful Gospel Worship to Private Break Room Sessions

Gospel singer Peter John turned Praise 92.7/95.9’s Private Break Room Sessions into a live worship experience full of energy, testimony, and bold faith. From the first clap to the last “amen,” he invited everyone in the room to celebrate a God who keeps doing great things.

Opening with a high-energy declaration that “He keeps doing great things for me,” Peter John led the audience in call-and-response praise that felt like Sunday morning church in an intimate studio space.

The crowd clapped, sang, and repeated lyrics about God’s power, using every hand and every voice to lift up the name of Jesus.

Throughout the session, Peter John blended modern gospel vibes with classic church themes of grace, mercy, and dependence on God. Songs about needing God “every minute of the day” and “in the midnight hour” reminded listeners that faith is real-life support, not just a Sunday ritual.

His encouragement pushed “all the bold people in the room” to declare they can’t be without the Lord.

The worship moment shifted into powerful theology when Peter John shared how God’s grace shows up in our everyday breathing. He spoke about not wasting the grace of another day alive and reminded everyone that if you woke up this morning, God still has a plan for you.

That message connected deeply with the audience, tying his music to real struggles, timing, and purpose.

Peter John also introduced new music, including songs about God always being there, the bold declaration “I am not ashamed of the gospel,” and a heartfelt piece praising God for being “that kind of God.”

Each song carried strong gospel hooks, honest lyrics about mistakes and redemption, and a focus on Jesus as the source of help and hope.

By the end of the Private Break Room Session, the room felt less like a performance and more like a live worship service. With testimonies, sing-along moments, and raw vocals, Peter John delivered a gospel experience that celebrated God’s goodness, grace, and faithfulness from start to finish.

Private Break Room Sessions: Peter John “He Keeps Doing Great Things For Me” was originally published on praisedc.com