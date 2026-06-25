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Tangled Vows Raleigh: Ursula Edwards Talks Gripping Stage Play

When the stage lights come up at the Martin Marietta Center on July 18, audiences in Raleigh will get more than a night of entertainment. They’ll get a mirror.

Ursula Edwards, the writer, director, and producer behind “Tangled Vows” and her company Inspire 23 Productions, recently sat down with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to share what’s behind the buzz.

A Story Born From Real Relationships

For Edwards, the play started with a question many of us have asked.

“This was birthed out of looking at relationships, particularly marriages, and saying, how can we bring to light what we’re doing?” she told Wade.

The goal is honest reflection, helping couples see themselves and want to make a change.

More Than Another Marriage Drama

What sets this production apart is its focus on solutions, not just struggle.

“Tangled Vows gives you the road map into looking at your relationships,” Edwards explained.

Audiences follow the Monroes and the Steeles through love, laughter, and challenges, until counselors Dr. Butler and Dr. Henry help guide them back on track.

Audiences Are Feeling It

The feedback speaks for itself. Edwards lights up sharing stories from couples who walk away inspired.

“Because of Tangled Vows, now me and my husband, we’re going back on date night,” she said one fan told her. Men and women alike say the moments feel real, like watching their own lives play out on stage.

Melissa Wade Hosts the Raleigh Show

There’s even more reason to come out. Wade herself will host the production.

“Come on out and hang out,” she invited listeners, promising a night full of laughter, a few tears, and plenty to talk about afterward.

Get Your Tickets

“Tangled Vows” hits the Martin Marietta Center in Raleigh on Saturday, July 18 at 7 PM.

Tickets are available now at martin.com, Ticketmaster, and inspire23productions.com.

Grab your boo, bring your friends, and join the community for an unforgettable evening.

As Edwards puts it, “Get your tickets now, and we will see you at the play.”