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Lonnie Hunter Talks “Flow Like a River” on The Light

Published on June 26, 2026

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Gospel powerhouse Lonnie Hunter recently sat down with Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 to share the story behind his new single, “Flow Like a River.”

The song earned the coveted “Pick Hit of the Week,” and Hunter opened up about why this track means so much to him.

“I’m living with this song, and it’s almost like a baby to me,” Hunter shared.

He explained that he held onto the single for years before releasing it. “When I released it, the world just kind of grabbed a hold to it, and I just watched it have a life of its own.”

A 5x Stellar Award Winner and 2025 Gospel Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Hunter knows what connects with people. He believes “Flow Like a River” speaks to this moment because worship has become so personal.

“There’s so much going on in the climate in which we live that you almost have to, while you’re getting ready to go out the house, put yourself in a place of praise and worship.”

The song’s design makes it easy for everyone to join in. Hunter intentionally left out a traditional verse.

“It’s just the whole thing, all choir or all praise. I didn’t want to have anybody locked into the way I sing it.” That open invitation lets congregations and listeners make the song their own.

When he’s not behind the mic as a Syndicated Morning Drive Radio Host (TLHS), Hunter serves as Pastor of Worship at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Northern California and hosts the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour.

Rather than release a full album, Hunter is dropping singles until he has enough for an EP. “Flow Like a River” is one piece of that bigger vision.

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